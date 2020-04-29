In recent months many states have created emergency powers to slow the spread of coronavirus. Law enforcement agencies have frequently been tasked with enforcing lockdowns, quarantine and social distancing measures. During this time a large number of allegations of excessive force in implementing such measures have emerged.

… This map seeks to gather together instances of alleged excessive use of force that have occurred in the context of coronavirus measure or protests arising from coronavirus-related concerns. Due to the sheer number of cases the map does not include all incidents reported; instead it seeks to provide a barometer of the nature and geographic spread of such cases.